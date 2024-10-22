Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $84.24

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.26 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

