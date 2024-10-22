Analyzing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) & Its Peers

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 930 2342 2982 139 2.36

Profitability

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -1,078.40% -28.36% -11.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion -$1.19 billion -2.26 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $1,009.31 billion $2.24 billion -10.46

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s peers have a beta of 3.61, indicating that their average share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK peers beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

