Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 16,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 162,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Anghami Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

