APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.11 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank grew its position in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

