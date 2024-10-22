Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

