Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks stock opened at $406.01 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

