Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.18. 1,280,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 687,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.
About Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
