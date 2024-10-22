Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astronics Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. Astronics has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.74.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
