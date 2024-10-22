AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

