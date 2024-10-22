Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AURA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AURA opened at $11.65 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,150.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,357.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,506 shares of company stock worth $675,952. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

