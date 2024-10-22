Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) PT Raised to $22.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AURA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

AURA stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

In other news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 25,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $302,325.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,340.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,357.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 25,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $302,325.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,340.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,506 shares of company stock valued at $675,952. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

