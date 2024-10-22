AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $200.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at $694,492,393.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoNation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in AutoNation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.77. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

