Barclays Lowers Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.