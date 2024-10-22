Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

