Bernstein Bank Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $28.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bernstein Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of APA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.23. APA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

