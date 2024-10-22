Berry Wealth Group LP Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

