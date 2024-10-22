Black Point Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Black Point Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Black Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 805,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

