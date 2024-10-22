Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 83,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 60,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
