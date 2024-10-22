Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 83,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 60,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

