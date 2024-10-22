Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

