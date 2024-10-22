Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after buying an additional 171,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

