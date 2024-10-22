BNP Paribas Upgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Strong-Buy

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
JSAIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.0 %
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.