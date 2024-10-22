BNP Paribas Upgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Strong-Buy

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.0 %

About J Sainsbury

JSAIY stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

