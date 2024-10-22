Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $159.82 on Friday. Boeing has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $11,237,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $21,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

