Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

