Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $88.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Tlwm bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

