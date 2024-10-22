BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Head to Head Review

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BranchOut Food and Steakholder Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $5.22 million 1.42 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.24 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$16.86 million N/A N/A

BranchOut Food has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BranchOut Food and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -79.93% -175.74% -99.07% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steakholder Foods beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

