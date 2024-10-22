Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £153.96 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153.96 ($199.90).

Get Britvic alerts:

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Rebecca Napier bought 11 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.49) per share, with a total value of £139.70 ($181.38).

Britvic Price Performance

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 1,283 ($16.66) on Tuesday. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 770 ($10.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,301 ($16.89). The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,515.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,274.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,117.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.02) to GBX 1,315 ($17.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BVIC

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.