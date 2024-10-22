Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $62.21

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.21.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.25 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.