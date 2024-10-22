Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $121.31

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.31.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.5 %

CFR opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

