Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $299.64

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.19.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 45.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
