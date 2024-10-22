Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $83.93

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.93.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $380,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,732. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,652 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

