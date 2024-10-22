Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $61.88

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Envestnet stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 6,220.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

