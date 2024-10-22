Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $7.98

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

