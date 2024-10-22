Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $101.88

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Spectrum Brands

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 129.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 247,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2,542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 113,337 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $90.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.