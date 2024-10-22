Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) PT at $72.00

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

