Brokers Offer Predictions for Winpak’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winpak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winpak’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

WPK has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Winpak stock opened at C$46.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.95. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$48.74.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

