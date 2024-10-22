Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,093,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,858,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.