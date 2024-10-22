C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. 101,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 770,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

C3is Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $425,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.93.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in C3is stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3is Inc. ( NASDAQ:CISS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 73.40% of C3is as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

