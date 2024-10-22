Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

