Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.