Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE GOOS opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.