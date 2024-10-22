Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $62.39 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

