Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

