Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.90.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
