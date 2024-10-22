Castleview Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

