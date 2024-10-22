Castleview Partners LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,866,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 56,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

