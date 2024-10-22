Castleview Partners LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

