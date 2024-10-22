Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $102.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.