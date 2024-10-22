Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $21.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

