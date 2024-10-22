CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

CF opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

