Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,928,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $205.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $210.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.06.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

